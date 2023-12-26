Kurya village in Rabah LGA of Sokoto state faced a night of terror as bandits launched a brutal attack, claiming the lives of innocent villagers

According to reports, the attackers targeted specific individuals, burning a woman and her family alive

Amid the tragedy, one abductee not only lost her freedom but also her husband during the ruthless attack

Sokoto state, Sokoto - Terrorists suspected to be bandits have done the unthinkable in Sokoto state.

This time around, they burnt a mother, her daughter-in-law and two children alive in another attack on the Sokoto community.

The Sokoto state police have confirmed the unfortunate incident. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

How the bandits carried out their recent attack

As reported by Daily Trust, the bandits were said to have attacked Kurya village in Rabah local government area of the state on Sunday evening, December 24.

They reportedly killed 12 villagers and abducted 3 women during the attack, The Punch report added.

Reacting, a resident of the area, Yusuf Garba, disclosed that one of the abductees lost her husband during the attack.

According to him, the attackers were later engaged in a fierce battle by the Nigerian Army.

“We suspect they too suffered heavy losses because we saw blood stains where they parked their motorcycles. But you know they don’t leave their corpses behind,” he added.

Police react as bandits burn woman, 2 children, daughter-in-law alive

However, the police confirmed seven deaths during the attack.

The spokesman of the Sokoto police command, ASP Ahmed Rufa’i, added that they were still compiling casualty figures.

Gunmen kill over 70 in Plateau, raze houses

Legit.ng earlier reported that the festive season turned tragic in Plateau state as assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 people.

Confirming the development, the Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

Kasa explained further to Channels TV, that the casualty figures are increasing as more dead bodies are recovered by the team of security personnel. He added that several houses were set ablaze by the attackers who also looted farm produce and destroyed properties in the process.

Terrorists kill 8 traders, kidnap others in Katsina

In another similar report, bandits attacked and killed eight traders returning from the Jibia weekly market and kidnapped two others near Kukar Babangida village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the tragic incident happened on Sunday, December 24, when the bandits opened fire on the vehicle conveying the traders.

Four passengers were severely wounded and are undergoing treatment in the hospital. While those killed have all been buried according to Islamic rites.

