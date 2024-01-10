President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered the immediate takeover of Dr Betta Edu's seat at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs on an interim basis

The president suspended Dr Edu following several allegations of her violation of the 2009 financial regulation law

According to President Tinubu's directives, Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, the ministry's permanent secretary, would take over on an interim basis

FCT, Abuja - Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, assumed ministry leadership following Minister Betta Edu's suspension.

This move aligns with President Bola Tinubu's order to suspend Edu on Monday due to alleged fund transfers into private accounts.

Enitan received a letter from the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) on Monday night, officially instructing him to take charge.

Tinubu's directives

President Tinubu, through his special adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, had directed the suspended minister to hand over responsibilities to the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

As quoted by The Nation, the statement reads:

“She is further directed by the President to fully cooperate with the investigating authorities as they conduct their investigation.

“Furthermore, the President has tasked a panel that is headed by the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance to, among other functions, conduct a comprehensive diagnostic on the financial architecture and framework of the social investment programmes with a view to conclusively reforming the relevant institutions and programmes in a determined bid to eliminate all institutional frailties for the exclusive benefit of disadvantaged households and win back lost public confidence in the initiative.”

