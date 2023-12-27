Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the tragic demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State

It was gathered that the pragmatic governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died at 67 after a long battle with leukaemia

Governor Akeredolu was described as the hero in the fight against insecurity in the southwest region

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

An emerging report has confirmed the demise of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has been reported.

It was gathered that he passed away in Lagos on Wednesday, December 27, at the age of 67.

Governor Akeredolu was confirmed to have died of leukaemia at a private residence in Lagos State. Photo Credit: Rotimi Akeredolu

Source: Facebook

It is noted that he received medical care from State House doctors until his demise, as he was unable to be flown abroad.

As quoted by Vanguard, a source who confirmed his demise said:

“Akeredolu is dead; he died in Lagos.

“They were looking for dialysis machines to be sent to his secret location in Lagos last week.”

Governor Akeredolu had returned to Nigeria in September after a three-month medical leave in Germany.

Subsequently, he took another medical leave on the directive of President Bola Tinubu, during which he handed over power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Nigerians react to Akeredolu's demise

News of Akeredolu's demise has caused a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

@bamidey1 wrote:

"Death is the destination we all share. No one has ever escaped it. The man fought as hard as he could but leukemia has other plans for him."

Bayo Onanuga, a presidential aide and chieftain of the APC, wrote:

"Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu a.k.a Aketi finally lost the battle with ravaging illness. May he Rest In Perfect Peace."

Deborah Tolu-Kolawole GenZ, an education analyst, described the late Akeredolu as the hero in the fight against insecurity in the South West region.

She wrote:

"Because of Akeredolu, you could actually travel by road across states in the SW without fear of being kidnapped by killer herdsmen/bandits.

"Not saying the security architecture is now perfect o but Akeredolu and Seyi Makinde gave us Amotekun"

Mohammed Jammal, a white-Nigeria international and socio-political critic, wrote:

"May God be with the family of Governor of Ondo State, HE Rotimi Akeredolu during this trying time. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Former Speaker of House of Reps, Na'Abba, dies in Abuja

In a related news update, the demise has been announced of the distinguished Rt. Hon. Ghali Umar Na’Abba, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, at age 65.

The late legislator, who had previously served in the House of Representatives, is said to have passed away on Wednesday morning at the national hospital in Abuja.

Having held the position of Speaker from 1999 to 2003, Na’Abba faced electoral defeat following a rift with former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Source: Legit.ng