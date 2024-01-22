A Nigerian lecturer, Inih Ebong, has finally gotten justice 20 years after he was wrongfully dismissed

Ebong was an associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Uyo, (UNIUYO) when he was sacked in 2002

The Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar, the Cross River state capital delivered the judgement in Ebong's favour

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Calabar, Cross River state - A Nigerian lecturer, Inih Ebong, has defeated the University of Uyo (UNIUYO) at the Court of Appeal, Calabar for being unjustly sacked 20 years ago.

Ebong was an associate professor in the Department of Theatre Arts, University of Uyo, (UNIUYO) when his appointment was unlawfully terminated in 2002.

Nigerian lecturer defeated UNIUYO at appeal court 20 years after he was wrongly dismissed Photo Credit: Ikpaisong Reporters/federal high court

Source: UGC

According to Premium Times, Ebong before his sack, had a running battle with Akpan Ekpo the then vice-chancellor and Peter Effiong, registrar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It was gathered that Ebong was hated for always speaking up against alleged maladministration and corruption in the school.

In what appeared like a deliberate attempt to render Ebong jobless and discourage potential employers from engaging, UNIUYO published a disclaimer on him in some national dailies, shortly after his sack in 2002.

Being out of a job for several years, the lecturer could hardly feed himself and his family, let alone take care of his medical treatment.

The 73-year-old lecturer was diagnosed with cardiac failure in October 2020 and was dying before a Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, stepped in to take care of his medical treatment.

How Cosmas Maduka was wrongly dismissed with N200

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that at 17, many teenagers are still thinking of finishing secondary school with style and getting admission into a university. But not so with Cosmas Maduka, the chairman of the conglomerate Coscharis Group who began his quest for money after he was wrongly dismissed by his uncle, whom he served as an automobile apprentice.

He went into business and co-created CosDave with his friend. However, the business did not survive, and Maduka started Coscharis Motors, a combination of his name and his wife, Charity, whom he married at 21. The business focused on sales of automobile spares in 1977 with just N300

Source: Legit.ng