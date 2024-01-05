In the aftermath of recent attacks, Bokkos LGA in Plateau state faces another major unrest

On Friday morning, angry women did the unthinkable to a District Head in the area, accusing him of betrayal

The protesting women expressed their discontent over community arrests in connection with the recent attacks as soldiers moved in to quell the escalating tensions in the area

Protesting women on Friday afternoon, January 5, burned down the house of Michal Monday Adanchi, the District Head of Bokkos town in Bokkos local government area of the state.

Why the women set the monarch's house ablaze

As reported by Daily Trust, a source from the area disclosed that the incident occurred around 12:30 am.

The source hinted that the women burned the house following the arrest of some members of the community for their alleged involvement in the recent killings in the area.

It was further disclosed that the traditional ruler’s residence and his administrative office were burned down.

“The incident began at the police station where they expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community. After leaving the police station, they proceeded to the house of the traditional ruler, protesting that he was a sellout. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze,” the source said.

Soldiers storm area

Legit.ng learned that soldiers had arrived in the area and dispersed the protesting women.

Police react

Reacting, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said he would call the DPO of the area and give further updates on the development.

This comes after the state police command on Thursday, January 4, confirmed the arrest of eight persons in connection with the recent attacks in Bokkos and Barikin Ladi LGAs, The Cable report added.

Governor Mutfwang reacts as gunmen kill over 70 in Plateau

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that assailants unleashed coordinated attacks on Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau state, resulting in the deaths of at least 76 people.

The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Bokkos area, Monday Kasa, disclosed that the coordinated attacks occurred on Saturday, December 23, and lasted into Christmas Eve, December 24, when residents were already in the festive mood.

The local government boss explained further to Channels TV, that the casualty figures are increasing as more dead bodies are been recovered by the team of security personnel.

Crisis in Plateau, as suspected gunmen kill 4, burn monarch’s house

Also, Legit.ng earlier reported that gunmen fatally shot at least four individuals in Dungwel village, located in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, during an attack on Sunday, December 10, evening.

According to Punch, Shedrack Gambo, a relative of the victims, said that all the victims lost their lives in the assault, with some others sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

Gambo said:

“They all died in the attack, and others were also injured in the incident. The community is presently in shock and grieving. Please, pray for us.”

