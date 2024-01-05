The police have confirmed the capture of eight individuals connected to the recent unrest in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas

The turmoil led to more than 150 confirmed deaths and significant damage to numerous residences

According to sources, around 23 villages in Bokkos were attacked on Christmas Eve, resulting in the destruction of numerous residences by fire

Jos, Plateau - The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the apprehension of eight individuals linked to the recent violence in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas.

The incidents resulted in over 150 confirmed fatalities and extensive destruction of numerous homes.

The police IGP recently ordered the deployment of tactical teams and other equipment to Plateau State.

According to reports, on Christmas Eve, approximately 23 villages in Bokkos were targeted, leading to the burning down of hundreds of houses.

Police vows to capture more suspects

Alfred Alabo, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, revealed on Friday in Jos that arrests had been made, and ongoing efforts were underway to capture additional suspects.

Following the commitment of security agencies such as the Army, Air Force, Navy, and the police to curb the ongoing conflicts between farming communities and pastoralists, Daily Trust reported that more arrests have been carried out.

Despite the deployment of security forces in the affected areas, additional undocumented incidents of violence continue to occur regularly.

IGP orders deployment of tactical team in Plateau

Legit.ng reported that a fresh order had been issued by the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to douse the tension in Plateau State.

This order was given moments after he arrived in Jos, the Plateau State capital, to meet with Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

On Friday, December 29, IGP Egbetokun ordered the deployment of tactical teams and equipment and the relocation of AIG Zone 4 to Plateau State.

In Plateau, angry women burn down monarch’s house

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of recent attacks, Bokkos LGA in Plateau state faced another major unrest.

On Friday morning, angry women did the unthinkable to a district head in the area, accusing him of betrayal.

The protesting women expressed their discontent over community arrests in connection with the recent attacks.

