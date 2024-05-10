Funke Akindele has earned the respects of many fans, and she has been chosen to bag the Best Actress Of the Year in the 2024 edition of AMVCA

The organiser had paired Akindele with Omowunmi Dada, Ireti Doyle and others for that category of award

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng, Akindele was preferred over others as many said that they love her and her acting skills

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, might go home with the Best Actress of the Year award plaque, going by the way some fans have been supporting her.

The mother of two had been paired with the likes of Ireti Doyle, Omowunmi Dada, Segilola Ogigan in the Best Actress of the Year category for the AMCVA award taking place on May 11, 2024..

In a poll conducted by Legit.ng, the actress, who broke the box office record scored a total of 87% followed by Doyle who scored 50.9%.

Fans vote for Funke Akindele to bag AMVCA's Best Actress of the Year. Photo credit @funkejenifaakindlele/@iretidoyle/@kehindebankole

Source: Instagram

Fans say they love Akindele

Reacting to the post, many fans said that they love Akindele, who was in tears recently for her talent and the ways she carries herself.

In the post on Facebook, Kehinde Bankole scored a total of 7% while some others in the category had no vote at all.

See how fans voted

Source: Legit.ng