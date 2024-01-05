Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering security matters

FCT, Abuja - Two police officers have sustained bullet injuries, while seven family members have been reportedly abducted by bandits in Nigeria’s federal capital territory (FCT).

The bandits intensified attacks on villages under Bwari Area Council in the past two weeks.

Northern Nigeria has become increasingly violent. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Bandits launch ceaseless attacks on Bwari

As reported by Daily Trust on Friday, January 5, a man, simply identified as 'Alhaji', who led policemen to foil the abduction of the seven family members, was shot dead by the bandits.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The newspaper reported that in recent days, bandits had been invading Bwari, abducting and killing residents.

A resident of Bwari, Isaiah Samuel, divulged that the latest incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3, when the bandits invaded Zuma 1 in Bwari central ward of the council.

The terrorists were said to have positioned themselves at strategic places after they had identified their victims’ houses. Upon suspecting a strange sound, a resident immediately called a relation identified as Alhaji (deceased).

Alhaji was said to be leading a team of police to the house when one of the bandits who had laid ambush shot him dead.

It was learnt that police officers exchanged fire with the outlaws, leading to two of the officers sustaining gunshot wounds.

Samuel said:

“The bandits eventually succeeded in whisking away the man and his family members, because the distance from the victims’ house to where the police engaged the bandits is far.”

Also on Tuesday, January 2, bandits reportedly invaded Barangoni, still in Bwari central ward and abducted three persons, while injuring a vigilante member.

When contacted, DSP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, promised to get back to provide an update (if there is any) on the latest Bwari attack.

More to come...

Source: Legit.ng