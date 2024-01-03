President Bola Tinubu has been told to probe Dr Betta Edu, the current Minister of Humanitarian Affairs

A pro-democracy group, under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, January 3

They also urged the President to reinstate Halima Shehu as the National Social Investment Agency (NSIPA) coordinator

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - After the suspension of Ms Halima Shehu, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive Officer of the National Social Investment Agency (NSIPA), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), through its PDP Forever Initiative, is calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, regarding the contentious disappearance of funds.

The PDP group criticises the suspension of Ms Shehu, emphasising the lack of a prior investigation into the alleged missing funds, and urges the President to reconsider the suspension.

There is a call for President Tinubu to probe the minister of humanitarian affairs, Dr Betta Edu. Photo Credit: Dr Betta Edu/Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Halima Shehu

Source: Facebook

The NSIPA National Coordinator was suspended on Tuesday over accusations of funds being unaccounted for.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, January 3, Comrade Obande Gideon Obande, the President of the PDP group, urged President Tinubu to promptly address the nation regarding the alleged missing funds and provide details on how the funds disappeared.

Obande emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to identify the individuals responsible for misappropriating public funds.

Tinubu critiqued over appointment of Halima's replacement

Obande criticised the decision of Mr. President to approve the suspension of Ms. Hailma Shehu and swiftly appoint a Yoruba man as her replacement instead of selecting the most senior civil servant in her agency, who happens to be from the North.

He said:

"It is also very undeserving that Mr President would approve a suspension of his appointee without investigation or setting up investigative panel to unravel the allegations that must have led to the suspension.

"However, information at our disposal revealed that the Honourable Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation may have question to answer as Ms Halima had worked with her for three years when she was the APC National Woman Leader and possibly influenced her appointment at NSIPA. What must have gone wrong?"

The group also alleged that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs is purportedly trying to conceal certain wrongdoings within the government.

EFCC arrests NSIPA coordinator Halima Shehu over N37bn fraud

Meanwhile, Halima Shehu, the suspended coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), has been arrested.

It was gathered that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) took her into custody on Tuesday, January 2.

Her arrest is reportedly linked to a N37.1 billion fraud perpetrated under the last administration.

Source: Legit.ng