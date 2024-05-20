The Ooni of Ife recently took to social media to celebrate his first daughter, Princess Adeola, as she turns a year older

In the post shared by the Yoruba monarch, he shared how he has constantly tried to guide his daughter's growth all through her years of adolescence to date

However, now that she's 30 and is a full-grown adult female who is fully independent, the last thing he wants from her is a husband

The number one monarch of the Yoruba race, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has sparked reactions online with a note he penned on his social media page to celebrate his first daughter, Princess Adeola, as she turned a year older.

In his post, Oba Enitan prayed for his daughter and noted how fulfilled he feels to know that Princess Adeola is his child.

In the special note he penned to his daughter, the Ooni shared how he had celebrated Princess Adeola's birthday when she turned 10 and 20.

He shared the type of advice he gave Princess Adeola when she turned 10 and shared talking to her about morals and well-being as she sought her independence when she turned 20.

The Ooni's message to Princess Adeola as she turned 30 has sparked reactions online.

"Go and bring husband" - Ooni says to daughter

As the young woman turned 30, Ooni of Ife's advice upgraded from focusing on education and pursuing a career to finding a man to spend the rest of her life with.

In his post, the Yoruba monarch asked Princess Adeola to do him the honour and bring a man home soon for his conjugal blessings.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Ooni of Ife picked seven new wives after Olori Silekunola left him.

Read the full post from Ooni as he celebrated his daughter below:

Reactions trail Ooni's birthday post celebrating Adeola

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral post:

@iamclara_gan:

"…..Not just husband oooo, The best husband I pray for you in God’s name."

@omotokeudoh:

"Awwwn! So beautiful to read."

@brandonpepenazi:

"Awesome write up . The writer must be Vibrant and Cherubic."

@taylordotun:

"Congratulations. Beautiful in deed. God is good..."

@queen_4lar:

"This is exactly what my daughter said few days ago… “African parents will tell you focus on your studies and be good. In middle and high school, they will tell you to stay away from those boys cos they have nothing to offer you. At 25-30, they will ask you where is husband?”… Happy Bday Princess."

@bishopeniola:

"That "go and bring husband" should just be a paragraph on its own."

@es.ther261:

"Yes o Kabiyesi...oko alalubarika. oko olorire. Oko bi Baba ... Oti se se o."

@teniola2222:

"Happy birthday to u princess...As the king said Go and bring husband o."

@queenronkeofficial:

"Happy Birthday To The Princess of The Source. We love you and we adore you."

@damilola.a_:

"The caption is so cute and well thought out… happy birthday princess of the soil."

@omolasho14:

"The King have spoken May Allah grant his Fatherly wishes ❤️ Happy birthday Princess Adeola."

Ooni of Ife's wife Olori Naomi raises concerns

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Silekunola Naomi, took to social media with yet another update signalling that her marriage might still be deeply troubled.

Sharing a post on her Instgram page, the mum of one pointed out that no woman should be bullied and walking away from abuse shouldn't take away fundamental human rights.

She continued by disclosing that she had an issue with the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Akure which made it clear that the system has failed womanhood again.

