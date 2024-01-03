The ex-minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, has been invited to a probe

FCT, Abuja - Sadiya Umar-Farouq, the ex-minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development during the tenure of former President Muhammadu Buhari, is scheduled to be questioned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, January 2.

The investigation revolves around accusations of fraudulent activities amounting to N37 billion.

The anti-graft agency invited the former minister last week as part of an ongoing inquiry into her actions during her six-year tenure in the ministry.

The probe focuses explicitly on the alleged laundering of N37,170,855,753.44 during her term, with James Okwete, a contractor, implicated in the process, Daily Trust reported.

On Tuesday, officials from the anti-corruption agency disclosed that the ex-minister had been summoned to the EFCC headquarters in Jabi, Abuja, at 10:00 am.

They stated that other ministry officials were also separately invited on different days to shed light on the ministry's operations over the past six years.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu promptly suspended Halima Shehu from her roles as Chief Executive Officer and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

TIinubu appoints interim NSIPA boss

Akindele Egbuwalo, the national N-Power program manager, has been appointed as the interim replacement while an investigation into the activities of the former agency head is underway.

The NSIPA, responsible for overseeing crucial programs such as N-Power and Conditional Cash Transfer, has come under recent scrutiny regarding its efficiency and effectiveness.

Situated within the humanitarian affairs ministry, the agency has faced concerns about its performance.

Last night, the suspension of Ms. Shehu, the NSIPA head, was reported without a disclosed reason.

While the cause for her suspension remained undisclosed, an EFCC official hinted at potential issues requiring her attention.

Despite being contacted, the spokesperson for the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, neither confirmed nor commented on the situation, promising to provide further information but failing to do so by the time of this report.

Sadiya denies link to contractor accused of N37bn fraud

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the ex-minister said she did not know James Okwete and did nothing wrong.

Sadiya said she could prove that she was honest and responsible when she was in service under ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

James Okwete is currently in EFCC detention after it was found that he took N37bn and hid it in 38 bank accounts.

