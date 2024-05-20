Actress Ini Edo is one fashion icon who is not relenting in displaying stunning looks any time soon

She gave her fans something to talk about as she wore a lovely outfit that exposed most parts of her body

The movie star did not stop there as she combined the black attire with pink shoes and a bag that gave her a chic look

Fashionistas were in awe of Nollywood actress Ini Edo as she slayed in a show-stopping outfit that left her stomach and thighs without any covering.

Ini Edo looks classy in her dresses. Image credit: @iniedo

She showed her love for blending the right colours as she wore pink high heels and held a portable pink bag that gave her a dazzling look.

The curvy role interpreter rocked a classy hairstyle that dropped on her back and she gave a chic look in her designer sunglasses.

She displayed her backside, bosoms, and hips in her outfit as she posed before the camera and went for an outing with a South African supermodel Babalwa Mneno.

See her pictures in the slides below:

Fans hail Ini Edo

Fans and colleagues of the Nollywood actress were excited about her looks and they praised her. Legit.ng has compiled their comments below:

@toyin_abraham:

"Hottie."

@annieidibia1:

"Ini o, Sis ma wa o abasi mi ki pai young o chai. I love it."

@ritadominic:

"Hawtness!"

@ikogbonna:

"Wahala."

@blackbarbielish:

"You are so special, my queen! A thing of pure beauty!"

@susanchanelbeauty:

"Brown sugar."

@kefilwe_mabote:

"Gorgeous ladies."

@iamfantana:

"Y’all are so hot!"

@utuka_la_reina:

"Brown sugar for a reason. I love this"

@lindaosifo:

"She’s a baby girl."

@dabotalawson:

"Brown sugar for a reason. The heat is too much. She ate. This is lovely."

@beyondspring_skincarespa:

"Ini money."

Ini Edo wear flamboyant blue dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ini loves to look good always, and she displayed her love for fashion in her latest traditional outfit.

The movie star wore a beautiful blue dress which she blended with coral beads and other accessories.

She appreciated her fans and colleagues who celebrated her on her birthday as she hyped her lovely attire.

