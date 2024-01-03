At least 40 notorious bandits have been killed in a bloody clash with vigilantes in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State

It was gathered that the clash erupted last week at dusk and became heated following several gun-exchange

The clash led to the demise of 19 vigilantes, as confirmed by Shehu Randagi, a youth leader in the area

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Birnin Gwari, Kaduna - A bloody confrontation occurred in Katakaki Forest, located in Kakangi Ward of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area in Kaduna State, resulting in the deaths of 19 local vigilantes and numerous bandits.

This incident, considered one of the deadliest clashes between vigilantes and bandits in the Birnin Gwari region, transpired last week Saturday around 4 pm.

At least 19 vigilantes were killed in the bloody clash with bandits in Birnin Gwari. Photo Credit: Kola Sulaimon

Source: Getty Images

According to local reports, the skirmish unfolded approximately ten days ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

40 bandits killed in Birnin Gwari clash

Sources revealed that the intense gun battle erupted when the bandits attacked villagers working on their farms, leading to the reported death of over 40 bandits.

Shehu Randagi, a youth leader in the area, verified the incident and stated that 19 bandit corpses were discovered in the forest.

At the same time, the remaining assailants fled with their deceased companions, possibly to conceal their identities.

As quoted by Daily Trust, he said:

“It was a bloody clash in which 19 of our vigilantes died, while two others are missing. We also discovered 19 bodies of the bandits inside Katakaki Forest.

“The villagers around Dogon Dawa Daji, a community located near Niger State border, informed us that they counted over 40 bodies of the bandits being conveyed on motorcycles by their colleagues after the clash.”

Shehu Randagi highlighted that residents in the southern part of Birnin Gwari rely on self-defence against bandits due to the absence of security outposts.

Farm produce destroyed in bloody clash

Ishaq Kasai, the chairman of Birnin Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU), corroborated the incident, revealing that information available to them indicates significant casualties on the part of the bandits.

According to Kasai, the bandits attacked villagers working on farms, leading to a confrontation with local vigilantes, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Additionally, he mentioned the destruction of trucks and farm produce during the clash.

The state Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, has not provided an official response, as attempts to reach him have been unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Bandits burn woman, 2 children, daughter-in-law alive in Sokoto

In another report, Kurya village in Rabah LGA of Sokoto state faced a night of terror as bandits launched a brutal attack, claiming the lives of innocent villagers.

According to reports, the attackers targeted specific individuals, burning a woman and her family alive.

Amid the tragedy, one abductee lost not only her freedom but also her husband during the ruthless attack.

Source: Legit.ng