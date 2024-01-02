A recent update has revealed the kidnapping of Safiyanu Isa Andaha, who serves as the chairman of the Akwanga local government area in Nasarawa state

The abduction took place on Monday, January 1, and included Andaha's political mentor, Adamu Umar Custom

In response to this distressing event, the Nasarawa police command has taken immediate action by deploying officers to initiate the search for the abducted individuals

The incident occurred on the evening of January 1 in Bingo village, Akwanga.

The incident occurred on the evening of January 1 in Bingo village, Akwanga.

The two political figures were travelling without a driver and security personnel when attackers emerged from the bushes, kidnapping them and taking them to an undisclosed location, The Nation reported.

Haruna Kassimu, the special adviser to the Nasarawa governor on local government and chieftaincy affairs, has verified the abduction incident.

He said the two politicians were taken on New Year's Day around 8:30 pm. Immediate action was taken by security agencies, who promptly pursued the gunmen who forcibly took the council chairman to an undisclosed location.

Police begin search for abducted LG chairman

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the state police public relations officer, reported that the police, in collaboration with other security forces, are actively tracking the kidnappers to secure the release of both the council chairman and his political mentor.

Police Commissioner Umar Nadada has already deployed personnel to apprehend the criminals and ensure the safe return of the abducted chairman.

Nasara govt reacts to tragic incident

The governor's special adviser on political matters, Kassim Mohammad Kassim, who also hails from the Akwanga local government, strongly condemned a recent abhorrent incident.

He urged the youth to reject the reprehensible practice of trafficking humans for financial gain.

Emphasising that no religion supports such actions, Kassim expressed concern for the abducted council chairman's safety and called on security agencies to ensure his safe release.

There are speculations, albeit unconfirmed, from a close aide of one of the abductees, suggesting a connection between the abduction and the upcoming local government elections later this year, labelling it as "politically motivated."

Hon Andaha assumed the role of council chairman following the untimely death of the late Emmanuel Joseph Laweh, who was initially elected alongside Hon Andaha as his deputy.

Hon. Laweh passed away just three months after their inauguration. Having served for over two years, Hon. Andaha is contemplating seeking another term in the elections scheduled for August 2024.

