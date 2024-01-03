Armed robbers invaded a supermarket in Karu local government and killed four persons during their robbery operation.

It was gathered that the robbers invaded the supermarket at about 8:30 pm on Tuesday, January 2.

The police command in the state has also confirmed the incident and launched an immediate investigation.

Karu, Nasarawa - Tragedy struck on Tuesday, January 2, in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State as a local supermarket fell victim to an armed robbery.

Suspected robbers attacked the Wisfom supermarket around 8:45 pm, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals.

Reports indicate that the gunmen targeted customers, indiscriminately firing upon them and claiming the lives of three men and one woman.

Distressed residents expressed growing concerns over the incident, highlighting a heightened sense of insecurity and unease in the state.

Residents recount tragic incident

Adamu Jacob, a resident who spoke with Vanguard at the incident site, expressed concern over the recent spate of abductions in Nasarawa State.

He specifically mentioned the kidnapping of Akwanga Chairman Isa Andaha and three others on December 25, 2023, as well as the abduction of a lecturer in Kokona and students from the Federal University of Lafia and Nasarawa State University Keffi.

In light of these events, Adamu urged the state government to enhance security measures to safeguard the lives and property of the people in Nasarawa State.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa State Police Command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Ranham Nansel, confirmed the attack.

According to him, the criminals targeted a supermarket at 8:45 p.m., resulting in the tragic killing of four individuals.

Nansel said:

“I wish to confirm that on January 2, 2024 at about 8:45 a.m., some hoodlums numbering about four attacked Wisdom Supermarket at Adeyi Karu Local Government Area in Nasarawa state and killed four customers.”

Police commence investigation

Nansel said the criminals fired at customers, leading to four individuals being shot and subsequently transported to the hospital.

A medical examination confirmed their deaths, and their bodies have been placed in the Maraba Medical Center.

The Commissioner of Police for Nasarawa State, CP Umar Shehu Nadada, has instructed the deputy police commissioner overseeing the criminal investigation department in Lafia to investigate the incident thoroughly.

