The accidental bombing of Muslims by the Nigerian army during their celebration of Maolud Nabiyy can be termed friendly fire

No less than 120 people were reportedly killed during the bombing, which attracted several concerns about the military intelligence

However, the term "friendly fire" is a military term used in describing the situation of such; its definition and examples have been explained

The accidental bombing of Kaduna villagers in the Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of the northwest state by the Nigerian army is termed "friendly fire".

According to The Punch, no less than 120 people died in the accidental bombing, citing the officials of Amnesty International. The people were said to be celebrating Maolud Nabiyy, but the military intelligence took them to be bandits being targeted for bombing.

What does friendly fire mean?

According to the Webster dictionary, friendly fire means the firing of weapons from one's forces or those of an ally, especially when resulting in the accidental death or injury of one's personnel.

The term was further explained on Wikipedia as a neutral force attack on friendly troops while attempting to attack the enemy.

In Kaduna, the primary target of the Nigerian army was the bandits terrorising the northern part of Nigeria. The incident generated emotional reactions from Nigerians.

Has a friendly fire happened before?

During the Persian Gulf War, the United States military fired friendly fire when the American tank forces mistook a fairly harmless grenade assault as the tank fire of the enemy.

AP News reported that:

"Six U.S. soldiers were killed, 25 were wounded, and five M1-A1 tanks and five Bradley fight vehicles were destroyed by fire from their forces during a running battle against units of Iraq’s Republican Guard on that pitch-black morning of Feb. 27, the records said."

