Jos Plateau state - Founder of Christ as of Old Ministry, Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, popularly called Prophet Ritabbi, has said 2024 will be born-again Christians’ “year of years”.

Prophet Ritabbi in a video shared recently via his church’s Facebook page, Godofnownow.tv, said 2024 will be an exceptional year for true Christians.

'2024 would be terrible for others' - Ritabbi

The Plateau-based cleric promised that whatsoever believers have not achieved in their previous years would be accomplished in 2024. He, however, predicted hardship for some people.

Prophet Ritabbi said:

“I told you people in the middle of this year (2023) that next year (2024) would be one of the worst. But those that are under this grace, that walk in righteousness, it shall be easy. That is where Malachi 3:17-18 will come.

“I was telling them the prophecy of what will happen in 2024. I told them that Bola Tinubu (President of Nigeria) would sell Nigeria and collect money.

"You must be born again to see again. This is not the time I will be telling someone again to repent. Now, it’s a must, or you perish.”

He continued:

“You will have your money, your money will be useless; many companies will fold; parents will call PTA meetings and say we cannot afford this (school fees). I saw all these things.

"To build a four-bedroom flat would cost you what they used to build a 20-storey.

“You are crying now, but dollar would go to N2,500.

“I’m telling you the gospel truth. I saw it. You have money in the bank, you can’t take it again; they’ve frozen it.

“They introduced another new money. New money printed, just to hijack people’s money again in the bank.

“Every commodity is shooting up times 10. Building materials will be something else.

Watch Prophet Ritabbi's full prophecy below:

'There'll be intense suffering in 2024' - Prophetess

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Nmagha Jehovah predicted that 2024 would be a year of severe suffering.

Jehovah, in a video shared recently on her known Facebook page, said Nigerians will experience unbearable hunger.

Apostle Eneojo unveils 10 global prophecies 2024

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Emmanuel Eneojo, the founder of Zoe International Gospel Centre, asked people to pray because he “saw in the spirit strange creatures walking on the earth”.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, the “strange creatures” are “taller and bigger than humans”.

Prophet Singogo's 2024 prophecies

Meanwhile, a Zambian pastor, Prophet Wiseman Singogo, said he sees strange things happening.

Singogo, in a recently released prophecy, stated that he saw signs of the end time.

