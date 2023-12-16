Prophet Wiseman Singogo has prophesied what he said would happen between 2024 and 2025

The cleric, who prides himself as 'the seer', said "the devil will move so fast" and "accidents will be recorded higher than before"

Singogo asked people to pray against increasing confusion between January and September 2024

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Lusaka, Zambia - A Zambian pastor, Prophet Wiseman Singogo, has said he sees strange things happening.

Singogo, in a recently-released prophecy, stated that he saw signs of the end time. The message was posted on Singogo's Facebook page.

Several prophecies of Prophet Singogo are frightening. Photo credit: Prophet Wiseman Singogo

“I saw churches empty" - Prophet Singogo

The cleric asked “the body of Christ” to “put hands together” in the coming year and be resolute in their evangelistic missions.

Prophet Singogo’s prophecy reads in full:

“Prophecy for 2024 –2025. I saw strange things happening to the point people will fear even to congratulate (sic) in some of the nations. Strange animals will begin to attack people, accidents will be recorded higher than before. I saw the devil will move so fast, great men and women of God will not be able to tell what is happening.

“I saw churches empty no people on Sunday services for a while in the space of two to three months. I also saw many nations shake due to wonders that will be happening - signs of the end time.

“Drivers, pray for God’s protection before driving your passengers.

“Body of Christ, let us put hands together to stand for each other from 2024 to 2025. Many will give up in ministry, be arrested, and fall under the trap of sins, and other great men, I mean generals, will join the lord yet others will be killed by jealous people. But Jesus will still stand with his faithful servants no matter what they will pass through.

“That is some of the prophecies among the prophecies to be released.”

He continued:

“At the district level, let us pray for our leaders among them, one will sign a certain form for someone's favour and it will backfire. I am seeing this man losing his position if he doesn't commit himself to the hand of god.

“We also pray against the rising of confusion this January to September 2024. If we don't pray, we will use our voter card again in 2024.

“Prophet Wiseman Singogo, the seer, I have delivered as a messenger and I prove my message. May God bless you all as we kneel to pray for our land and nation Zambia for protection and favour.”

