President Bola Tinubu has been prophesied to reveal his real agenda in the year 2024 because 2023 was a year of election

Prophet David Elijah, the spiritual leader of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church, disclosed this in his latest series of prophecies

According to the cleric, Nigerians should expect more governance from the new leadership in the country

Prophet David Kingleo Elijah of the Glorious Mount of Possibility Church in Lagos said that 2024 will be a year for President Bola Tinubu to reveal his agenda for Nigerians.

The cleric maintained that it had been revealed to him what 2024 would look like in the spiritual realm, adding that he would soon dive into the next year's budget spiritually.

2024 is a year of governance, Prophet Elijah predicted

In a video of one of his series of prophecies, the cleric maintained that the new government by Tinubu in the country would unveil its agenda in the new year and that there would be changes in the global world.

He said:

"2024 is loaded. What we have seen in Nigeria now and the things that have happened was the year of the election. Next year will be the year of governance.

"2024 is when you will see the agendas of this leadership of Nigeria. I will penetrate the budget spiritually and read it to you."

What 2024 would look like, the cleric predicted

Prophet Elijah stressed that he would not read the budget directly, but the Holy Ghost would do the reading for his congregation.

The prophecy is coming in less than three days to the end of 2023, the year President Tinubu won the election. Upon his swearing in as Nigerian president, Tinubu announced the removal of the fuel subsidy and floating the naira.

This move has plunged the country into an economic crisis as the price of food and the cost of living tripled.

See the video of the prophecy here:

