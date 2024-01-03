Prophet Reynolds Chika has said July to December 2024 would be months of "healing" for Nigeria

In his 2024 global prophecies sighted by Legit.ng, Prophet Chika said God showed him that countries of the world would be involved in disputes

The cleric also claimed that in 2024, white men would migrate to Africa "to make us fight ourselves so they can take over the land"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Reynolds Chika has shared what he tagged “Prophetic Watch for 2024”.

In the prophecy, the Abuja-based pastor said January to June 2024 would be a replica of 2023.

Prophet Reynolds Chika has shared his 2024 prophecies. Photo credit: Reynolds Chika

Source: Facebook

The cleric also stated that he sees the judgement of God coming on Europe.

His message on his known Facebook page recently reads in full:

Reynolds Chika's 'Prophetic Watch' for 2024

1) I see the first six months of 2024 as a continuation of 2023.

2) The second six months will be the healing of Nigeria.

3) I see strikes everywhere in 2024.

4) Let us pray for the church because a heavy persecution is coming.

5) I see countries fighting each other.

6) African countries, be wise because I saw Africa as a place of refuge but I saw the white men coming in to make us to fight ourselves so they can take over the land.

7) Sudden rise of new Apostle and prophets in Africa and globally.

8) Chelsea football club should pray I saw tears. A legend going home.

9) Sabinus is going to be awarded globally.

10) Death rate is going to be higher than this year.

11) Naira is about to regain its value.

12) Counting from 2024 we have few more years remaining for Nigeria to enter its glory realm.

13) Let us pray for bank workers. I see a massive sack.

14) Let us pray for Argentina. I see properties being destroyed. A heavy disaster is looming.

15) The judgement of God is coming on Europe. My names are Chika Reynolds. I hear God as a man hears his friend.

Prophet Ritabbi shares prophecy for Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the founder of Christ as of Old Ministry, Prophet Ezenwa George Ritabbi, popularly called Prophet Ritabbi, said 2024 will be born-again Christians’ “year of years”.

The Plateau-based cleric said whatsoever believers have not achieved in their previous years would be accomplished in 2024. He, however, predicted hardship for some people.

Pastor Abel Boma's 2024 prophecies

Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Abel Boma said that a gas reservation tank would go up in flames.

The Rivers native likened the predicted occurrence to a nuclear bomb.

2024 Prophecy: UK told to close borders

Meanwhile, Prophet David Babatunde Ephrata, the general overseer of the Bible Based Centre, Manchester, has advised the United Kingdom (UK) to close its borders in 2024.

Prophet Ephrata counseled the UK to increase surveillance around its territories due to an ‘impending bomb attack’.

Source: Legit.ng