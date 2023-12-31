President Bola Tinubu's administration has received a grey prophecy ahead of 2024 as Bishop Joseph Edoro revealed four things that would happen in the new year

Edoro, a senior pastor and founder of A Touch From Heaven International Ministry, said God bless Nigeria in 2024, but leaders distorted the country's fate

The cleric revealed that big churches would break up into pieces congregations and President Bola Tinubu would make policies that would not favour the people

Ifako-Ijaye, Lagos - Bishop Joseph Edoro, the senior pastor and founder of A Touch From Heaven International Ministry, has spoken about the coming 2024 as the year 2023 comes to an end.

In an interview with The Independent, the cleric spoke as the Holy revealed to him, adding that Nigerians should expect big churches to break into pieces congregations and that President Bola Tinubu will make lots of anti-people policies that would lead to violence.

The cleric maintained that 2023 was a year of great pains, but God blessed Nigerians with great adaptation and restraining power.

According to him, the miracle that happened in 2023 was that Nigeria survived. He noted that the year was fruitful, as expected, but the leaders ruined the country's fate.

2024 Prophecies about President Bola Tinubu

Speaking about 2023, the cleric said:

There will be more political and labour unrest. The present government will seek to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. A pot will boil from the North and empty itself in the South. Big churches will crumble and break up into pieces of congregation. A formidable army of young ones will hold hands to form a band, and unbreakable unity will travel like lightning.” The famine in the land will increase. Hopes will be dashed. But, again, those who know their God will be strong and do exploits.

