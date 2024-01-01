Over the years, it has become a tradition for Nigerian pastors to engage in the annual ritual of releasing prophecies for the new year

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) shared his prophecies on New Year's Eve

Legit.ng reports that in the prophecy, Pastor Adeboye offered great hope to Nigeria and her people

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Redemption Camp, Ogun state - Enoch Adeboye, general overseer (GO) of the RCCG, has assured Nigerians that things will get better in 2024.

The cleric, while giving his prophesies for 2024 during the crossover night service on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at the Redemption City along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, however, said before getting better, things would first get worse. The Punch noted this development.

Pastor Adeboye releases 2024 prophecies. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

2024 prophecies by Pastor Adeboye

The RCCG spiritual leader said for Nigeria, everything God is saying is centred around a moving wind. He urged citizens to pray that the wind blows positively.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“Things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before it gets better.

"Some people will start as nobody but will become significant before the middle of the year.”

Furthermore, the revered preacher stated that there will be divine interventions in parts of the world where things are hot at the moment.

He also projected that there would be breakthroughs at the global level in the treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes hypertension, and others.

He prophesied:

“On the international level, there will be breakthroughs for incurable diseases like cancer, diabetes, and others.

"There will be divine intervention in the parts of the world where things are hot.

'There'll be intense suffering in 2024' - Prophetess

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophetess Nmagha Jehovah predicted that 2024 would be a year of severe suffering.

Jehovah, in a video shared recently on her known Facebook page, said Nigerians will experience unbearable hunger.

Adeboye shares prophecy on Nigeria’s future

Legit.ng also reported that Adeboye declared that Nigeria’s future will be great despite its setbacks.

Pastor Adeboye stated this during a recent homecoming ceremony in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

I'd like to die after eating pounded yam - Adeboye

Meanwhile, Adeboye disclosed that he would like to die without stress or sickness.

Speaking at the RCCG Holy Ghost Congress at the church auditorium in Ogun state, the man of God said he would like to die the same way as an uncle of his.

According to Adeboye, his uncle had returned from the church on the day of his death and got a light lunch from his wife while waiting for the pounded yam that was being prepared for him.

Source: Legit.ng