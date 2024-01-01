Nigerian fast-rising actress Temi Otedola, a Nigerian millionaire heiress, shared her plans for the new year

The lifestyle influencer declared her intention to seize control and make the most of her situation in 2014

However, many who came across her dedicated post reacted differently to her bold statement

Nigerian billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has unveiled her preparedness for the upcoming year.

The upcoming actress shared her determination on social media, expressing her commitment to leverage and make the most of the assets she has in place.

Temi Otedola speaks to her 2024

Source: Instagram

In a brief yet impactful post, Temi declared that 2024 would be the year of her ascendancy.

She wrote: “2024 is mine.”

See her post below

Netizens react to Temi Otedola’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@stfukhaleed:

"Other years have been yours? You no fit leave this one for me?"

@dejiimole:

"This is the greed they talked about in the Bible."

@flames_colins:

"Na wa o. The money wey ya papa dey give you never do you?"

@NobleBenz:

"Temi, saying “2024 is mine” sound so selfish. You’re from a very wealthy family so therefore you have little or no problems. Instead of making such selfish statements, you should be helping the poor and the needy. Happy new year in advance."

@BigSwissMo:

"E suppose don do you sha. Leave this one for us."

@swagnito:

"Only you, Mr Eazi. Only you get Mr. Ote$. Only you wan come carry 2024 . Haba!! my crush!!!"

@lifeofesse:

"you already have everything. don’t be greedy."

@gizzle_pablo:

"It’s okay, very. You can have it.. but kindly give me a month out of your 2024. And I’m good.. just a month."

Temi Otedola rocks Mr Eazi on stage

The Nigerian actress and her husband, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, best known as Mr Eazi, went viral after a video of them dancing on stage surfaced online.

The singer who graced the 2023 Detty Rave in Ghana was spotted on stage with his lovely wife as they entertained the huge crowd.

A viral video captured the moment when the beauty influencer was graciously rocking her husband, who was in the groove.

