The new year (2024) is here, and many people are anxious about what the year has in store for them

2024 is the current year in parts of the world and it is a leap year starting on Monday, January 1, 2024

Legit.ng noted a projection from a female cleric, Prophetess Nmagha Jehovah, concerning the new year

Ohafia, Abia state - Prophetess Nmagha Jehovah has predicted that 2024 will be a year of severe suffering.

Jehovah, in a video shared recently on her known Facebook page, said Nigerians will experience unbearable hunger.

Also in her ‘prophetic message’, the Abia-based cleric warned wealthy citizens that they might “go down”.

Her words:

“2024, a lot of people will suffer more than the way they have been suffering.

“2023 is an enjoyment year to compare what is about to happen in 2024.

“If we are not prayerful, the kind of lockdown and hunger that will hit us will be unbearable. Wait for it in ending of 2024/2025.”

She added:

“In 2024, many rich people will go down; many poor people will be very rich.”

Pastor Goodman releases 9 prophecies for 2024

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Philip Goodman declared 2024 as a year that "the rod of the righteous shall blossom".

Pastor Goodman in a message shared via his known Facebook page recently, said there would be a great fall in crude oil prices "and as a result, petrol price will be forced to drop drastically".

Apostle Eneojo unveils 10 global prophecies 2024

Legit.ng also reported that Apostle Emmanuel Eneojo, the founder of Zoe International Gospel Centre, asked people to pray because he “saw in the spirit strange creatures walking on the earth”.

According to the Lagos-based cleric, the “strange creatures” are “taller and bigger than humans”.

Prophet Singogo's 2024 prophecies

Meanwhile, a Zambian pastor, Prophet Wiseman Singogo, said he sees strange things happening.

Singogo, in a recently-released prophecy, stated that he saw signs of the end time.

