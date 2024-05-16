A lady said her mother was worried that her younger brother may not do well in the 2024 UTME because he was not reading his books

She called the boy and promised to buy him a shoe worth N20,000 and to also give him N10,000 cash if he scored up to 300 marks in UTME

JAMB result shows that the boy scored 76 in English, 84 in physics, 75 in biology and 86 in chemistry, bringing his total score to 321

A Nigerian boy who wants to study medicine scored 321 in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examination (UTME).

The boy had previously taken the Joint Admission and Matrictulations Board (JAMB) examination in 2023 and scored 246.

In a Facebook post by his elder sister, Emmanuel Melody, the boy was said was always playing keyboard in church.

Melody said her brother, Usman Marvellous Emmanuel, was not reading her books, which worried their mother.

She called Marvellous on the phone and made a deal with him, promising to buy him an expensive shoe worth N20,000 if he scored 300 in the JAMB exam.

She also promised to give him N10,000 cash gift if he does well in the UTME and makes the family proud.

The result of the 2024 UTME is out, showing that Marvellous surpassed expectations, scoring 321.

Details of his JAMB result show that the boy scored 76 in English, 84 in physics, 75 in biology and 86 in chemistry, bringing his total score to 321.

His sister said:

"To be honest, I just wanted him to score above 250 because he wants to study medicine, and his last jamb was 246. But on seeing his results this night I was just speechless."

Facebook reactions:

Amaye Abiyan said:

"Congratulations to him. You better keep to your word and give him what he deserves."

Faith Asha Victor said:

"WOW! This is beautiful congratulations Marvelous ."

