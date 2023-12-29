Three south-west governors visited the Ibadan residence of late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to condole his family

The governors are Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Ademola Adeleke of Osun and Biodun Oyebamiji of Ekiti state

They with other prominent personalities sang and prayed for the family of the former Ondo state governor

Ibadan, Oyo state - The Ibadan residence of the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has continued to receive prominent politicians who visit to express their condolence.

It was not different on Friday, December 29 three south-west governors, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) Ademola Adeleke (Osun) and Biodun Oyebamiji (Ekiti) visited the family of the former Ondo state governor.

The visit was captured in a video shared on Instagram by delemomoduovation, on Friday, December 29.

The governors sang and prayed for Akeredolu’s family alongside other personalities like Oyo state deputy governor, Adebayo Adeleke Lawal.

Senator Iyiola Omisore from Osun state was also present at the Jericho, Ibadan home to commiserate with the Akeredolu’s family.

