Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has again paid his respects to the deceased, Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu

On Friday, December 29, Sanwo-Olu visited the late governor's residence in Ibadan to console his family

Akeredolu was lost to the cold hands of death on Wednesday, December 27, after a long battle with Leukaemia

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday, December 29, visited the family of the late governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Lagos State governor, in a post on his Facebook handle, confirmed his visit with a photo of him signing the tribute manifest of the late governor.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, via his Facebook page, wrote:

"I paid a visit to the family of the late Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, in Ibadan today.

"My heartfelt condolences go to his widow, children and all who knew and loved him.

"May his soul rest in peace."

Sanwo-Olu's visit comes 24 hours after the newly sworn-in governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, also paid a condolence visit to his former boss.

During his visit to Akeredolu's residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, Governor Aiyedatiwa described him as a brother, a friend and a father.

He also revealed how Akeredolu's lifetime impacted individuals and Ondo State regarding security, education, healthcare and many more.

"Akeredolu was a father, friend and brother" - Gov Aiyedatiwa

Governor Aiyedatiwa hailed the late Akeredolu's ability to impact lives, describing him as a father, friend, and brother.

He also acknowledged his late-principals devotion to God's work and the enormous support and contribution to the work of God during his time on earth.

He said:

"He has served God, he has also served man, he has served his family and even his profession. He has served so well."

How Akeredolu’s demise might affect southwest, Yoruba Council speaks

Meanwhile, it has been predicted that the demise of the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State may prove critical to the survival of the southwest region.

Aare (Barr) Dotun Hassan, President of Yoruba Council Worldwide, stated this in a brief interview with Legit.ng.

Hassan stated that Akeredolu's legacies have placed him in the good books of history as one of the most impactful leaders in the region over the years.

