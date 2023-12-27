President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has paid tribute to the late governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu

Tinubu described Akeredolu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) as “a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses.”

The President urged the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to hold steadfast to the vision of governance Akeredolu left behind

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the late Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as a beloved brother, confidant, and political soulmate.

Tinubu said he finds it very difficult to mourn “a fighter and fearless defender of truth and the masses.”

Tinubu pays tribute to late Akeredolu, describes him as a "fighter and fearless defender of truth" Photo Credit:@aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement shared on X by the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, @aonanuga1956

“Here I am with the difficult job of singing a dirge for Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, my beloved brother, confidant, political soulmate and governor of Ondo state.”

The President stated this in his tribute to the late governor of the Sunshine state on Wednesday, December 27.

He said Akeredolu's unrelenting advocacy led to the birth of the local police. Amotekun in the South West.

Tibubu said Akeredolu’s death was a blow to the ruling APC and the progressive family.

He urged the acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa to hold steadfast to the vision of governance left by Akeredolu.

“I hope that his successor Aiyedatiwa will hold steadfast to the vision of governance left by this towering political leader.”

He disclosed that he had called the late governor’s wife and Aiyedatiwa to commiserate with them on what he described as a national tragedy.

Rotimi Akeredolu: List of Nigerian governors who died in office

Legit.ng earlier reported that the late Ondo state governor joined the list of Nigerian governors who died in office since the nation gained independence in 1960.

Arakunrin Akeredolu became the fourth governor to passed on in office in Nigeria. In this article, Legit.ng compiles the list of other governors who died while in office.

5 Facts about Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu

The death of Akeredolu hits many Nigerians in a hard way after showing signs of recovering from his prolonged illness.

While family, friends and Nigerians continued to pay tribute to the fallen hero, Legit.ng highlighted some interesting facts to know about Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu dies after prolonged illness

Legit.ng also reported that Akeredolu died after suffering from a prolonged illness that took him out of the country.

The governor was said to have died of prolonged leukaemia at a state house hospital in Lagos on Wednesday morning, December 27. Multiple media cited a reliable source over the death of the governor, who died at the age of 67.

Source: Legit.ng