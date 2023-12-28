The Zamfara government has again announced the immediate closure of 11 cattle markets in some local government areas of the state

Legit.ng reports that this is contained in a statement by the commissioner for information and culture, Mannir Haidara

According to Haidara, the action is part of measures to tackle the banditry attacks and cattle rustling in parts of the state

Gusau, Zamfara state - The Zamfara state government has again shut down 11 cattle markets in some parts of the state indefinitely.

Legit.ng recalls that at least five markets were shut down in September.

Banditry: Zamfara govt shuts down 11 markets

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, December 28, Munnir Haidara, the state commissioner for information, said the closure of the markets was due to security reports about criminal gangs known locally as bandits using the markets to sell their rustled cows.

Channels Television said the affected markets are Tsafe and Bilbis markets in the Tsafe local government area (LGA); Jangebe market in Talata-Mafara LGA, and Wuya market in the Anka LGA.

Others are Magamin Diddi market in the Maradun LGA; Galadi market in the Shinkafi LGA; Mada market in the Gusau LGA; and Sabon Birnin Danali in Birnin Magaji LGA.

The rest are Kokiya, Chigama, and Nasarawar Godel markets all in Birnin Magaji LGA.

The commissioner said:

“The state government finds it absolutely necessary to close down these markets due to security reports that the bandits are patronising these markets to sell off their rustled cows.”

Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's northwest and north-central states have long been afflicted by terrorism.

The situation has piled pressure on the federal government to do more to halt the illegal operations of the terrorists.

Full list of affected markets:

Tsafe Bilbis Jangebe Wuya Magamin Diddi Galadi Mada Sabon Birnin Danali Kokiya Chigama Nasarawar Godel

