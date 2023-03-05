Armed bandits have struck again in Zamafara, sending residents into panic mode as they scampered for safety

A DPO and two others were sent to an early grave when the gunmen stormed the headquarters of Maru LGA

A source disclosed that an unspecified number of residents were abducted, and a search for them is ongoing

Maru, Zamfara state - A divisional police officer and two others lost their lives when armed bandits attacked the headquarters of Maru local government of Zamfara state on Saturday night, March 4.

Channels TV reported that residents scampered for safety as the gunmen stormed Maru and shot sporadically.

IGP and other senior police officers participated in a rifle exercise. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

After receiving information about the attack, the Divisional Police Officer of the local government, Kazeem Raheem, mobilized his men and some local vigilantes to repel the bandits.

Unfortunately, the DPO, a sergeant named Rabiu Bagobiri and one vigilante official identified as Shehu Chuka, were killed while repelling the gunmen.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Police authorities in the state are currently in Maru for an on-the-spot assessment, according to the spokesperson of Zamfara state police command spokesperson, SP Mohammed Shehu.

Armed bandits kidnap Maru residents

A source from the local government headquarters told Channels Television that an unspecified number of residents were also abducted by the bandits.

The source who chose to remain anonymous, stated:

“They abducted people, but no exact number so far, they are still searching for people that ran for their lives."

Gunmen kidnap Taraba monarch's 2 wives, son

The two wives of the chief of Sarkin Kudu in Taraba state, Dansalama Adamu, were kidnapped by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

Adamu's wives were kidnapped alongside a son to the monarch at his palace in Ibbi local government area of Taraba state at midnight on Friday, March 3.

The police in the state assured that some suspects had been arrested in connection with the abduction while the police are making efforts to rescue the abducted family members of the monarch.

DSP Usman Abdullahi, the spokesperson for the police in Taraba state noted that they are conducting a search while the investigation of the suspects arrested is ongoing with the hope that useful information is provided to the police that could lead to the rescue of the abducted victims.

Source: Legit.ng