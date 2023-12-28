Qualified and suitable Nigerians have been asked to apply for the ongoing recruitment at the Federal Fire Service

The recruitment opportunity is in two different categories for professionals and O-level holders with 5 credits

Applicants are expected to be between the ages of 18 and 35 years and their height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Fire Service is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for full-time appointments.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) on its website.

Method of application

Application commenced on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, via https://cdcfib.career.

Applications must be submitted online within Six (6) weeks from the date of publication.

Vacancies

According to the recruitment announcement, vacancies exist in the following positions:

Category A: INSPECTORATE CADRE

Inspector Of Fire (IF) CONPASS 07 (Nursing)

Applicants must be Registered Nurses (RN), Registered Midwives (RM), Registered Nurses/Midwives (RNIM) obtained from recognized institutions

Assistant Inspector Of Fire (AIF), CONPASS 06

Applicants must be holders of NCE or National Diploma (ND) in any related field, obtained from any recognized Polytechnic/Institution.

Category B: ASSISTANT CADRE

Fire Assistant II (FA II) CONPASS 04

Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, or other equivalents with a maximum of five (5) credits in not more than two sittings.

Fire Assistant III (FAIII), Appliance Driver (Specialist), CONPASS 03

Applicants must be holders of GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO, or their equivalents with a minimum of five (5) credits in not more than two sittings.

Applicants with Class E Drivers' License is an added advantage

Requirements

Nigerians by birth;

Possess the requisite qualifications

Between the ages of 18 and 35 years

Height must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60m for females;

Chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men;

Computer literacy will be of added advantage etc

