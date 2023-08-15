The Federal Fire Service has asked the general public to disregard a viral vacancy advertisement

The service described the job adverts as an online scam and warned the public to be very careful

Abraham Paul, the agency spokesman, stated that the advertisements are not from the Federal Fire Service

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Federal Fire Service of Nigeria has denied reports of an ongoing recruitment within the organisation.

In a statement on its Twitter page, the Federal Fire Service clarified that a viral job advertisement informing the public about an ongoing online application for the 2023 Federal Fire Service recruitment is fake.

Federal Fire Service vehicles during a demonstration. Photo credit: Fedfireng

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that the fake advertisement indicated that applications would be accepted from August 1st until September 29th.

Fire service denies recruitment

Abraham Paul, the spokesperson for the Federal Fire Service who signed the statement, clarified that the service did not authorise the advertisements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Part of the message reads:

“We hereby categorically state that the Federal Fire Service is presently not recruiting for any position, and any job advertisement claiming otherwise is undoubtedly a scam.

"Our primary objective as the Federal Fire Service is to ensure the safety of life and property of the Nigerian people.

“We condemn and take firm action against any individual involved in such deceptive practices, as they not only exploit the hopes and aspirations of innocent citizens but also tarnish the reputation of our esteemed organisation.

“We hereby issue a strong warning to the general public to stay vigilant and not fall victim to this high level of scam.

"We implore you not to part with your hard-earned money or other valuable assets in response to such fraudulent job advertisements.”

The statement also stressed that the Federal Fire Service does not charge any fees for recruitment processes, the Guardian reports.

"Any request for financial contributions in exchange for employment within the organisation is illegitimate.

"Individuals who may have been deceived but assured that they are actively working with relevant authorities to uncover those responsible for the acts and bring them to justice."

How Fire Service recruits

The Fire Service clarified that they only promote official job openings through established media, such as their official website, respected national print and digital media outlets, and approved recruitment agencies.

The service also emphasised that interested Nigerians should be careful when applying for a job and do proper checks.

NNPC, NMDPRA speak on staff recruitment exercise reports, warn Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation said reports that it is recruiting are fake and should be ignored by Nigerians.

The national oil company revealed that any recruitment exercise would be announced through the proper channels.

Similarly, the NMDPRA has warned Nigerians that there is no ongoing recruitment.

Source: Legit.ng