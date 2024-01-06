The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Oluwatoyin Madein, said she did not honour the N585.198 million payment request from the humanitarian affairs minister, Betta Edu.

Madein said it is not responsible for making payments for projects and programmes on behalf of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

AGF explained that MDAs are responsible for the implementation of their projects and payments for such projects.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Dr. Oluwatoyin Madein, has admitted receiving an N585.198 million payment request from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Betta Edu.

Madein, however, denied honouring the request to pay the said amount to the personal account of a certain Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, Vanguard reported.

AGF denies honouring Betta Edu’s payment request Photo Credit: @Laurestar/@edu_betta

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of Press, Mr. Bawa Mokwa of the OAGF, on Saturday afternoon, January 6.

Edu had claimed that the payment was meant for grants to vulnerable groups in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Ogun and Lagos States.

As reported by Daily Trust, the AGF explained that it was not her responsibility to make payments for projects and programmes on behalf of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Madein further stated that MDAs are responsible for the implementation of their projects and payments for such projects.

She said the appropriate step to take in making such payments is to process it through the Ministry's self-accounting entities.

The AGF added that no bulk payment is supposed to be made to an individual’s account in the name of a Project Accountant.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Edu said she has no connection with the alleged N3 billion fraud in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA)

Edu labelled her involvement in the alleged N30b corruption as false and unfounded.

The minister said fifth columnists who have the intention of tarnishing her well-earned reputation and integrity are responsible for the allegation. Edu said she has neither sought nor authorized the withdrawal of N3 billion from the NSIPA funds since her assumption as minister.

EFCC operatives have traced and frozen N30 billion moved from the accounts of NSIPA to multiple private accounts.

The money was moved from NSIPA’s accounts into private and corporate accounts linked to those serving as fronts.

