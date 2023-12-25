Bishop Mathew Kukah, in his Christmas message, expressed deep concern over the killings of Nigerians in the country

The Catholic Bishop called President Bola Tinubu to get to work, noting, that it is time for Nigeria to reclaim its greatness

Kukah who expressed disappointment over the outcome of the 2023 election, urged leaders to as a matter of urgency, stay united and build the nation

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Reverend Father Mathew Kukah, has sent an important message to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric charged President Tinubu to end the killings of Nigerians by whatever means or name.

Kukah, in his Christmas message made available to The Punch, in Sokoto on Monday, December 25, said Tinubu, having got what he always wished for as the president of the country, must use his wealth of experience to end the ugly instrumentalisation of religious, ethnic or regional identities.

Speaking on the aftermath of the 2023 elections, Kukah called on leaders on every front to, as a matter of urgency, find healing as soon as possible.

He explained that this is not an easy job for any nation, and there are no shortcuts to nation-building.

The man of God, however, said the last few years did test the nation’s collective resolve to stay united.

He said:

“Mr. President, Sir, congratulations and a happy Christmas. Now, you have what you prayed for, what you dreamt of, what you longed for.

“You are in the driving seat now. Under your watch, Nigeria must turn the corner. Under your watch, we must end the ugly instrumentalisation of religious, ethnic, or regional identities. You have had enough time to think of the answers to many questions that are crying for answers. Your future and that of our country is in your hands.”

