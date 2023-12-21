President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations with family and friends

President Tinubu was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his top commissioners, and a crowd of supporters

It would be Tinubu's first Christmas and New Year's celebration since he assumed office as President on Monday, May 29

Lagos, Ikeja - As the yuletide season edges closer, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos State for the Christmas and New Year's celebrations.

In a video shared by his special assistant on social media, Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu was seen being welcomed with a bouquet as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on standby to welcome him on arrival.

Also present on Tinubu's arrival was the deputy governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat and other aides of the governor.

There were chants of Tinubu's name by supporters who were also present on his arrival as they welcomed him with local music and dance at the airport's presidential wing.

President Tinubu's arrival in Lagos is on the heels of his nationwide declaration of a 50 per cent slash in transportation fares for the yuletide period.

