Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has predicted the fate of Governor Siminalayi Fubara after he embraced peace with his predecessor

Sani hinted that the deal by Tinubu is Nyesom Wike's strategy to buy time for another round of battle in Rivers state

Meanwhile, the peace accord is an eight-point resolution, a deal issued by Tinubu to resolve the rift between Wike and his successor

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

A former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's intervention in the Rivers state political crisis is not in the best interest of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Shehu Sani said the peace accord will remove the knife from Fubara’s neck and set it behind his back. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, @ShehuSani

Source: Facebook

Recall that Tinubu settled the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, December 18.

Fubara signed a peace deal with the leadership of the state house of assembly, the Wike's faction, who decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reacting, Sani, in a post shared on his X page (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, December 19, maintained that the peace resolutions presented by Tinubu is against Fubara.

The human rights activist described the move agreed upon by Fubara as a grave mistake, noting war looms and Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is buying time at the moment.

Sani however maintained that periodic dialogue would have been the best option to settle the matter.

He tweeted:

"I have now read the Rivers agreement.The accord will remove the knife from the neck of Sim and set it behind his back.The accord will bury the hatchets with leaves.The accord outwardly sells peace,but internally buys time for another round of war.However,It can be better if the dialogue is periodically assessed and improved upon."

Wike issues warning amid rift with Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike issued a serious warning to politicians in Rivers state.

The FCT minister said politicians should not pull the ladder they used to get to exalted positions and should also leave it for others to climb.

The former Rivers governor stated this while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, who had come to felicitate with him on his birthday at his Port Harcourt residence on Sunday, December 17.

Rep member accuses Wike of assassinating Rivers police DPO, looting $300m

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported earlier that Boma Goodhead, a member of the House of Representatives from Rivers state, claimed Wike was responsible for orchestrating the killing of Bako Angbashim, a Divisional Police Officer in the Ahoada East local government area of the state.

In a widely circulated video on social media, Goodhead, who represents the Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in the state, accused the former governor of involvement in Angbashim's death.

The 53-year-old member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on security agencies to investigate Wike and bring him in for questioning regarding the incident.

Source: Legit.ng