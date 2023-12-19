President Bola Tinubu's intervention in the Rivers crisis has sparked reactions on social media

Some Nigerians expressed disappointment over Governor Fubara's acceptance of the agreement reached with Nyesom Wike

Meanwhile, Tinubu met with Fubara, Wike, Sir Peter Odili and some other stakeholders from the state at the Villa, and an eight-point peace deal was brokered

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has been directed to re-present the 2024 budget he presented to a four-member state House of Assembly to the full House.

Tinubu has settled Fubara, Wike's rift. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the governor and his team have been mandated to immediately withdraw all matters instituted in the court with respect to the political crisis in Rivers state.

These, among others, were reached at the peace meeting to resolve the political impasse in the state, which was at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's directive to Fubara

This development, however, did not sit well with some Nigerians who took to social media to express their displeasure over Tinubu's intervention in the Rivers political crisis.

Legit.ng captured some of their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

@Kaimegalos tweeted:

"Rivers is taken."

@ElozonaVictor tweeted:

"A sitting governor. This guy dey shame me."

@JosephOnuorah tweeted:

"Sim Fubara has made a very costly mistake. He was really inexperienced after all. He will enjoy the 4 years (if he is lucky) and then amount to political nothing.

"Men like Wike understand ONLY the language of power!"

@Ohams4NewNaija tweeted:

"Who fold. Who form good boy. Who form loyal. Na em mess up. If you start a fight, see it to the end. It is better to die fighting than to reach an agreement that won't favour you."

@seunomoakinola tweeted:

"These resolutions are nothing but landmines for Fubara. He will end up in the belly of the Tiger he rode to power."

@dele_kolajo tweeted:

"Let's hope he is seeing as well as we're seeing."

@adedeji_ishow tweeted:

"Signing the agreement for Fubara does not mean implementing it. Days to come shall unveil so many things."

Wike, Fubara agree on eight deals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu was able to broker peace in the political crisis rocking Rivers as the rift between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, December 18.

According to a tweet from the office of the special adviser to the president on social media, the president held a closed-door meeting with Wike, who is now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), former governor Peter Odili and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the growing crisis.

Wike issues warning amid rift with Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike issued a serious warning to politicians in Rivers state.

The FCT minister said politicians should not pull the ladder they used to get to exalted positions and should also leave it for others to climb.

The former Rivers governor stated this while addressing the traditional ruler of Ogbaland, Nwachukwu Nnam-Obi III, who had come to felicitate with him on his birthday at his Port Harcourt residence on Sunday, December 17.

