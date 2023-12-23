Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has rolled out his 2024 prophecy, which is disturbing.

The controversial cleric who, some months back, predicted a premiere league game that failed to manifest released a 91-page 2024 prophesy.

Some of the major highlights of his prophecy included top names like President Bola Tinubu, Nyesom Wike, Nnamdi Kanu and others.

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Nigeria, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has made several predictions for the year 2024 concerning prominent figures such as President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

According to Ayodele, he received insights from the Spirit of God, indicating that political disagreements would lead to a conflict between President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike.

Primate Ayodele 2024 prophecies hard disturbing predictions for Tinubu, Wike, Nnamdi Kanu and others.

He suggested that this disagreement would result in regret for the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for welcoming Wike into their fold.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The spirit of God revealed to me that President Tinubu and Nyesom Wike will have political disagreements leading to a fight. The spirit of God says the APC will later regret bringing Wike into the party. Wike has a mission that can never be accomplished."

Prophesy about Nnamdi Kanu

The cleric also shared prophecies about the Biafran agitation, foreseeing a potential long-term imprisonment for Nnamdi Kanu.

Additionally, Ayodele predicted a clash between Kanu and Simon Ekpa, whom he identified as one of Kanu's alleged disciples.

As quoted by Sahara Reporters, Primate Ayodele said:

“The spirit of God says SAMUEL EKPA and NNAMDI KANU will still fight. I foresee division within the ranks of IPOB. The spirit of God says those clamouring for the release of Nnamdi Kanu will not be appreciated in 2024.

“If they are not very careful, Nnamdi Kanu is risking very long jail term. The spirit of God says Nnamdi Kanu must not be jailed. He deserves no special favor but let there be justice."

He urged that Nigerians pray against fire outbreaks, attacks or the loss of someone at the Presidential Villa as he foresees a serious crisis that needs prayers for it to be averted.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The spirit of God revealed to me that the ASO VILLA needs spiritual cleansing because of strange happenings hovering over and around the place.”

"Igbos can’t produce president in 2027": Primate Ayodele gives reason

Meanwhile, according to Primate Elijah Ayodele, Peter Obi, Labour Party flagbearer, has been told that he can never be president of Nigeria.

The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader also declared that Bola Tinubu would defeat Obi at the Supreme Court.

The cleric noted that the former Anambra governor had missed his chance to rule the country, which has affected the Igbos.

