FCT, Abuja - The Elderly Support Scheme under the Renewed Hope Initiative, spearheaded by Senator Remi Tinubu, the First Lady, and conducted in partnership with the Defence and Police Officers' Wives Association (DEPOWA), has earmarked a total of N950 million to assist 250 retired military and police personnel in Abuja.

In the inaugural event held on Thursday, December 21, themed "Better Days Ahead," Senator Tinubu underscored the initiative's primary goal of prioritising the well-being of elderly individuals who have served in the military and police forces.

She emphasised that the program aims to support 250 vulnerable citizens aged 65 and older across all 36 federation states, including the Federal Capital Territory, and veterans associated with DEPOWA.

She said:

"The event is holding concurrently in all the 36 states of the federation.

"The total sum to be disbursed is Nine Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (N950,000,000) as approved by the Governing Board of the Renewed Hope Initiative. Each state of the federation will receive the sum of N25 million.

''We are committed to ensuring that each state receives this gesture without discrimination."

First Lady's message to beneficiaries

She urged those receiving benefits to embrace life fully, stressing the significance of prioritising health, mental well-being, and nurturing deeper connections with loved ones and spirituality for a satisfying life in their later years.

Senator Tinubu thanked partners and state coordinators, underscoring the importance of assisting elderly citizens and characterising the initiative as a symbol of revitalised hope, dignity, and economic opportunities.

She called for ongoing support and prayers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration.

CDS Musa hails First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

During his statement, General Christoper Gwabin Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), praised the First Lady for her kind act, with Major General Danladi Ibrahim Salihu, the Director of Veteran Affairs (DHQ), effectively conveying the CDS's commendation.

He said:

"Your noble act will add to the morale and efficiency of the serving members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and Nigeria Police Force."

Meanwhile, Mrs. Oghogho Gwabin Musa, the President of DEPOWA, conveyed appreciation to Senator Tinubu for the program's assistance to military and police veterans.

She highlighted its noteworthy role in revitalising optimism, respect, and prosperity among the esteemed elders of the nation.

