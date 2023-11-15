The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has rewarded widows and orphans of fallen military personnel

She gifted them over N400 million in relief packages and cash as part of her renewed hope initiative

The President's wife acknowledged the strength and courage of the widows in the face of adversity despite losing their husbands

FCT, Abuja - No fewer than 1,709 widows and orphans of fallen heroes from the Nigerian Armed Forces have received financial assistance of N250,000 each from Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), spearheaded by Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu.

This development was confirmed in a statement signed by Busola Kukoyi, the media aide to the First Lady.

As contained in the statement released on Tuesday, November 14, the financial aid, amounting to a cumulative sum of N427,750,000, is part of RHI's social investment program to improve the well-being of vulnerable groups in the country.

"You have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity" - First Lady to Widows

During the distribution of relief packages to recipients nationwide, the First Lady stressed the need to recognise and reward the sacrifices made by their fallen spouses in defending the nation.

She expressed hope that the intervention would provide some relief to the beneficiaries and called on other stakeholders to consider the dependents of deceased soldiers.

The First Lady said:

"We recognise that widows are not victims; they are survivors. You have shown extraordinary courage in the face of adversity, and we are here to offer a helping hand as you chart a new path forward.

"Some of you have been widows for some time while some of you have just been widowed, and we hope that the older widows will give emotional support to the younger ones.”

In a message of appreciation, Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, lauded the First Lady and RHI for their compassionate gesture, highlighting the prioritisation of widows' welfare.

Represented by Major-General Danladi Salisu, the Chief of Defence Staff noted that the financial support brings renewed hope to the families of fallen heroes and will uplift the morale of current Armed Forces members.

Oghogho Musa, President of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association and wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, received the donation on behalf of the beneficiaries, expressing gratitude for the much-needed relief it provides.

The recipients were selected from various associations, including the Nigeria Army Officers Wives Association (NAOWA), Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA), Police Officers Wives Association (POWA), and Defence Officers Wives Association (DEPOWA).

Remi Tinubu urges empathy, support for mental health challenges

Meanwhile, the First Lady has called for prioritising mental well-being and supporting those facing emotional and psychological challenges.

In a statement issued on World Mental Health Day, Mrs Tinubu emphasised the need to address mental health issues, especially in the face of contemporary challenges like social media and societal pressures.

The First Lady also highlighted the role of open conversations, particularly with the youth, in enhancing mental health and emotional management and fostering healthier relationships.

