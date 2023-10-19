President Tinubu has confirmed the appointment of Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the MD and CEO of the Bank of Industry (BOI)

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the managing director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank of Industry (BOI) for a term of four (4) years in the first instance.

Tinubu on Thursday, October 19, appointed Dr. Olasupo Olusi as the new chief of the Bank of Industry. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu confirms Dr. Olasupo Olusi's appointment

Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity announced the appointment in a terse statement issued on Thursday, October 19.

According to the statement released by an aide to the president on social media, @DOlusegun via his X page (formerly known as Twitter), Dr. Olusi's appointment follows the voluntary resignation of former BOI managing director and chief executive officer, Mr. Olukayode Pitan.

Important details of Dr.Olusi, the new BOI chief

The statement further affirmed that Dr. Olasupo Olusi, prior to his recent appointment, has served as a World Bank economist and development finance expert over the past 20 years.

Between 2011 and 2015, Dr. Olusi served as the economic adviser to then Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance. He is an alumnus of Hull University, United Kingdom. He also obtained a Masters degree in International Money, Finance, and Investment, as well as a Doctorate in Finance and Economics from Durham University, United Kingdom, in 2005.

"President Tinubu tasks the new BOI Chief Executive to ensure that Nigerians, who are operating all sizes of enterprises across sectors, are given fair and equitable access to much-needed support in order to bolster employment generation and wealth creation amongst income groups in the country with special regard for lower and middle-income enterprise operators," Ngelale stated.

