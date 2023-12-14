Femi Falana, SAN has frowned at President Tinubu occupying two positions in the country

The lawyer maintained that if Tinubu continues to occupy the office, Nigerians would be unable to hold the NNPC accountable

This comes after Sansui called on Tinubu and urged him to stop the move that would perfect his position as president and petroleum minister

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Human Rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to stop parading himself as the minister of Petroleum Resources just like his predecessor, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

Falana is not in support of Tinubu being the president and the petroleum minister. Photo credit: Femi Falana, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Just like Sanusi, Falana tackles Tinubu for parading himself as petroleum minister

This, Falana, disclosed that it is necessary because the president was not screened by the National Assembly before assuming the role.

As reported by Daily Trust, the legal luminary made this disclosure in Abuja at a public presentation of a book co-authored by Professors Farooq Kperogi, Moses Ochonu, and Dr. Osmund Agbo.

While cautioning Tinubu against imitating former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Buhari who were ministers of petroleum during their tenures, Falana argued that the president’s role as a minister of petroleum contravened section 147 of the Constitution, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Falana claimed that Tinubu's arrangement makes it difficult for the country to hold the NNPC Limited accountable.

“My advice is that the President should not parade himself as the minister of petroleum resources like President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari,” he said.

This comes after the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, spoke against Tinubu’s role as a minister of petroleum resources.

