State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday, October 19, approved the appointment of Mr. Muhammed Abu Ibrahim to serve as the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF).

Chief Ajuri Ngelale, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, confirmed the development in a statement issued on Thursday.

According to the statement sighted by Legit.ng and shared by @DOlusegun via his X page (formerly Twitter), Mr. Ibrahim's appointment takes immediate effect.

Part of the statement reads:

"Tinubu expects the new leadership at the Fund to successfully remove all barriers to efficient access to provisional funding in the sector for proven stakeholders nationwide who will credibly contribute to the Renewed Hope Agenda's mandate in the attainment of complete self-sufficiency in local food production and eventual surplus export.

"By this directive of the President, the above-mentioned appointment takes immediate effect."

