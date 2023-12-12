Ohanaeze Ndigbo has dragged PDP chieftain, Bode George over his statement on the Lagos demolition exercise

The Igbo group described George as unstatesmanly while frowning against his comment urging Igbos to go back home and develop their land

Ohanaeze alleged that George's support for the policies of Governor Sanw-Olu was misdirected

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Bode George, has come under heavy criticism following his recent statement against the Igbos in Lagos state.

Ohanaeze have reacted angrily to Bode George's statement to Ndigbo's in Lagos state. Photo credit: Bode George

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has berated George over his attack on Igbo people whose houses and properties are being demolished by the Lagos state government headed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

George, in an interview, said it was disheartening and unpatriotic that despite the challenges facing the country, it was ‘who owns Lagos’ that some people were preoccupied with.

He queried why the Igbos couldn't focus on developing their states instead of Lagos. George asked: “What stops Iwuanyanwu from developing the Igbo land instead of developing Lagos?”

Reacting, in a statement issued on Monday, December 11, by the group's national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, Ohanaeze described George's statement as "unstatesmanly and bigoted".

The group noted that George’s unsolicited support for the policies and programmes of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration was both curious and misdirected, Sahara Reporters confirmed.

