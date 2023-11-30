Reno Omokri has lambasted Peter Obi for condemning the ongoing demolition of illegal houses in Lagos state

Omokri accused the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate of selective outrage for not condemning similar demolition in Anambra state

He also said Obi never condemned the burning of Chinedu and Omama in Onitsha like he did with Deborah Samuel

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5-year-experience covering metro and government policy

Lagos state - Reno Omokri, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's former aide has tackled the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for condemning the ongoing demolition of illegal buildings in Lagos state.

Omokri accused Obi of selective outrage, stating that a similar demolition exercise took place in Anambra state but Obi did not comment about it.

Reno Omokri blasts Peter Obi over Lagos demolition Photo Credits: Reno Omokri/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In a post shared on his X page (formerly known as Twitter)@renoomokri, he said Obi did not condemn the burning of Chinedu and Omama in Onitsha about a month ago like he did when Deborah Samuels was burnt to death on May 12, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Political critic and public affairs commentator lambasted Obi for not speaking up against the demolition of houses of the poor in Anambra while he is been vocal about the demolition of houses primarily owned by multimillionaires

He asked if Is Peter Obi now saying crime is not okay in Anambra but okay in Lagos?

Peter Obi speaks out against Lagos demolition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he is unhappy with the ongoing demolition of properties across Nigeria.

The former governor of Anambra state said the country is already hard and the government should not compound the woes of the people.

According to him, “what a responsive government should be doing under the current harsh economic conditions in the country is to come up with measures aimed at alleviating the people's hardships".

Lagos: Nigerians react to demolition of houses

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerians on social media spoke on the reported demolition of buildings belonging to Igbos at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area (LGA) of Lagos state.

Legit.ng reports that the Federal Housing Authority resumed the demolition of illegal buildings in Festac, Lagos, recently.

Why we demolished structures at Alaba - Lagos Govt

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government opened up on the demolition exercise at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Gbolahan Oki, said that the demolition exercise was necessary due to the assessment of the buildings done by the agency.

Source: Legit.ng