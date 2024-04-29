A Nigerian man has shared a simple code which can be used in checking JAMB examination results

However, after sending the code, he was unable to see his result because the examination results were yet to be uploaded by the board

The young man shared a screenshot online, and students in the comments confirmed that the results were not out

A Nigerian man has shared the message he received after attempting to check his examination result with a simple code.

To check the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result with a code required, send UTMERESULT to 55019.

Student shares message he received from JAMB

However, the student identified as Abubakar Ibraheem Muhammad couldn't see his scores because the results were yet to be uploaded.

He shared a screenshot of the reply he received from JAMB since he tried checking his result with the code.

"2024 UTME result. This service is not available yet," the message read.

Reactions as man tries checking UTME result

The comments section on Facebook was filled with reactions from 'jambites' who informed him that the results were not yet out.

Adeoluwa Rachel Funmilayo said:

“The result is not yet out.”

Yahaya Wassagwa said:

“Results is not yet out.”

Nzube Emechebe said:

“#100 wasted. Wait patiently you no gree.”

Angela Kiks said:

"That's the code but result are not uploaded yet unless u want to keep wasting your money to check results that are not yet available."

Jennifer Maduka reacted:

"Una get money to waste sha. Result never come out una dey send codes."

Yahaya Yusuf reacted:

“Result is not yet out na.”

Mammie Eniola reacted:

“Chill till evening na.”

Gideon Onyemeri reacted:

“Is not yet out.”

Youceep Idrees reacted:

“I want to help you now.”

Pretty Gold reacted:

“Resuit not out.”

Rä Don said:

“Try dey calm maybe 12 or 2.”

Watch the video below:

