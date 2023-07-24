The Lagos State government has opened up on the ongoing demolition exercise at the Alaba International Market in the Ojo area of the state.

The general manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LABSCA), Gbolahan Oki, said the demolition exercise was necessary due to the assessment of the buildings done by the agency.

The Lagos State government said the demolition exercise at Alaba Market is in no way targeted at the Igbo traders. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: Facebook

As reported by TheCable, Oki visited the market alongside Kehinde Osinaike, his counterpart in Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), and the seven-member committee set up by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor.

Oki also dismissed claims that the exercise targeted Igbo traders in a heated feud with the Yoruba people in Lagos State.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“All we are after is that the lives of traders and other Nigerians are extremely important to the Lagos state government.

“I have seen people painting buildings that are dilapidated, that are not good. It is not painting that makes a building new. Our lives are more important.”

Alaba Market: LASG reveals what will happen to owners of shops marked for demolition who refuse to evacuate

He, however, urged traders who are occupants of distressed buildings marked for demolition to evacuate the place within 14 days to prevent any disaster.

Oki warned that the state government would take drastic action if their instructions were not heeded.

He said:

“My mandate is to remove anything that is dilapidated, that is harmful to the people that even own it.”

Meanwhile, Oki noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had set up a committee to critically carry out the demolition exercise without any confrontation or misconceptions.

“The buildings Will Be Demolished”: Lagos Govt Marks 17 ‘Distressed’ Structure at Alaba Market

Meanwhile, 17 “distressed” buildings have been marked for demolition at the Alaba International Market in Lagos.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) general manager said the demolition is to prevent innocent persons.

Oki alleged that occupants of the marked building usually harass agency officials while on duty.

Source: Legit.ng