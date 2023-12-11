Congratulations are in order as Gani Adams and former beauty queen Joy Onojaife tied the knot in a private ceremony in Lagos state, over the weekend

The union marks a harmonious connection between Yoruba tradition and the cultural richness of the Delta state

Iba Adams, renowned for his commitment to Yoruba values, now embarks on a new chapter of life with his new bride, Joy, his second wife

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has gotten a new bride.

Iba Adams tied the knot with an ex-beauty queen from Delta state, Joy Onojaife. The Yoruba warlord got married to his heartrob, in a private ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, December 9, The Punch reported.

Gani Adams weds Joy Onojaife, an ex-beauty queen. Photo credit: Oodua Graphics Motion

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, the private ceremony, held at the bride’s home, in Lagos, were a mix of beauty, culture, royalty and tradition, in honour of a gentle warrior.

Legit.ng understands that Joy is the daughter of Lagos-based architect, Lucky Onojaife, according to her biography shared on the Oodua Facebook page on Sunday, December 10.

Meanwhile, the new bride is the former Miss Delta and a graduate of Physiology from Delta State University (DELSU).

Nigerians react as Gani Adams gets second wife

Nigerians took to social media and reacted to the development. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below:

Stateman Olorunyomi Omoniyi wrote:

"Congratulations to you and welcome to our land."

Oriire Amos wrote:

"A blessed union,Are, Congratulations."

Nweze Calista said:

"Congratulations to you Joy and all the onajaife family."

Ify Busomma Obianyo wrote:

"This is the season of beauty queens.. Congrats.."

Oladosu Debo wrote:

"+one to our generation, more win to us."

Muraina Akeem Olatunji wrote:

"Congratulations ... Intertribal marriage."

Sicily Ifeanyi Anwana-Esin I urged:

"Let it last small oo.

"Congratulations to them."

Source: Legit.ng