Bauchi state - A vigilante member has been killed by gunmen in Bakutumbe village in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The suspected kidnappers also injured three and abducted four other people during the attack on Saturday evening, December 9, The Punch reported.

According to the source, the gunmen started shooting sporadically to scare away residents immediately after they arrived at the village.

“The gunmen killed a member of the local vigilante, Malam Dan Ladiyo, and shot and wounded three other people.”

“After the gunmen left the village and residents emerged from hiding, they discovered that the bandits had taken away seven villagers but later released three and kept the other four in captivity.

“The four people abducted and held by the kidnappers are Abdullahi Manje, Abdulkarim Na Malam, Hassan See, and Yusuf S. Pawa”

According to Tribune, the source that the injured villagers, Habila Garba, Nura Yakubu, and Sam’ana, are currently receiving treatment at a medical facility in Ningi.

Meanwhile, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, is yet to react to the incident.

