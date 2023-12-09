A student of Ebonyi State University has reportedly been knocked down to death by the convoy of the state governor

It was gathered that at the time of the tragic incident, Governor Francis Nwifuru was not inside the convoy

The family of the deceased are clamouring for justice as they accused the Ebonyi State police command of covering up evidence

Abakaliki, Ebonyi - The family of a student, Ebube Akah, at Ebonyi State University, is seeking justice after the student and a motorcycle rider were killed in a road accident involving the convoy of Governor Francis Nwifuru last week.

The incident occurred on Friday, December 1, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State's capital, but the governor was reportedly not present in the convoy then.

According to Premium Times, Ebube's older brother, Isidore Akah, accused the police of covering up the incident and claimed that the police had not taken any action despite a meeting with the Commissioner of Police.

He said:

“The governor’s ride that went for school runs for the governor’s children, knocked down Ebube with the bike man, and they both died instantly.”

The police confirmed the incident but did not address specific allegations. Governor Nwifuru and his media aide have yet to respond to inquiries.

Isidore Akah detailed the tragic events, stating that the police recovered Ebube's remains but labelled them as "unknown" in the morgue.

He accused the police of removing the SIM cards from Ebube's phone to hinder family communication.

How the accident happened

Akah stated that on Friday, December 1, Ebube departed from home to retrieve an item along Afikpo Road via Onwe Road in the Abakaliki metropolis.

Unfortunately, the tragedy occurred as the motorcycle he was on collided with a car in Mr Nwifuru's convoy, which was en route to pick up the governor's children from school.

Both Ebube and the motorcyclist, known only as Shahabilu from Zamfara State, lost their lives at the accident site.

He mentioned that onlookers swarmed one of the drivers implicated in the collision, but law enforcement intervened and saved him from the crowd.

The family, grappling with grief, discovered Ebube's body in the morgue two days after an extensive search.

The death has taken a toll on the family, especially on their widowed mother dealing with high blood pressure since their father's passing in 2021.

While Ebube's body remains in the morgue, the motorcyclist has been buried according to Islamic rites in Abakaliki.

